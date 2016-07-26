BRIEF-Mcdonald's Q2 earnings per share $1.25

July 26 Mcdonald's Corp

* In u.s., q2 comparable sales increased 1.8%

* In high growth segment, q2 comparable sales increased 1.6%, led by positive comparable sales performance in china and russia

* Due to impact of refranchising, consolidated revenues decreased 4% in quarter

* Q2 and h1 results impacted by about $230 million of strategic charges, consisting primarily of non-cash impairment charges incurred in quarter

* Foreign currency translation had negative impact of $0.02 on diluted earnings per share for quarter

* Mcdonald's reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.25

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mcdonald's corp qtrly global comparable sales increased 3.1%

* "results for quarter and six months benefited from stronger operating performance and higher gains on sales of restaurant businesses"

* Q2 total revenues $ 6,265.0 million versus $6,497.7 million

* Comparable sales for international lead segment increased 2.6% for quarter, led by positive performance in u.k., canada and australia