BRIEF-Mcdonald's Q2 earnings per share $1.25

July 26 Mcdonald's Corp
* In u.s., q2 comparable sales increased 1.8%
* In high growth segment, q2 comparable sales increased
1.6%, led by positive comparable sales performance in china and
russia
* Due to impact of refranchising, consolidated revenues
decreased 4% in quarter
* Q2 and h1 results impacted by about $230 million of
strategic charges, consisting primarily of non-cash impairment
charges incurred in quarter
* Foreign currency translation had negative impact of $0.02
on diluted earnings per share for quarter
* Mcdonald's reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $1.25
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.38 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Mcdonald's corp qtrly global comparable sales increased
3.1%
* "results for quarter and six months benefited from
stronger operating performance and higher gains on sales of
restaurant businesses"
* Q2 total revenues $ 6,265.0 million versus $6,497.7
million
* Comparable sales for international lead segment increased
2.6% for quarter, led by positive performance in u.k., canada
and australia
