BRIEF-USG Q2 earnings per share $0.50

* Usg corp says q2 us gypsum operating profit margin improvement to 19.9% from 17.6%

* Usg corp qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.46

* Usg corp says operating margins improved 140 basis points to 3.9% in q2 of 2016, with same store sales and wallboard volumes both increasing 8%

* Q2 sales $1.0 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.01 billion

* Q2 earnings per share $0.50

* Usg corp says q2 us ceilings operating profit margin improvement to 23.8% from 19.0%