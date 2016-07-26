BRIEF-USG Q2 earnings per share $0.50

July 26 USG Corp
* Usg corp says q2 us gypsum operating profit margin
improvement to 19.9% from 17.6%
* Usg corp qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.46
* Usg corp says operating margins improved 140 basis points
to 3.9% in q2 of 2016, with same store sales and wallboard
volumes both increasing 8%
* Usg corporation reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 sales $1.0 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.01 billion
* Q2 earnings per share $0.50
* Usg corp says q2 us ceilings operating profit margin
improvement to 23.8% from 19.0%
