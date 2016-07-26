BRIEF-Freeport-McMoRan reports Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.02

July 26 Freeport-McMoRan Inc :

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.02

* Freeport-McMoRan Inc - capital expenditures totaled $833 million for second-quarter 2016

* Freeport-McMoRan Inc - sales volumes for year 2016 are expected to approximate 5.0 billion pounds of copper , 1.7 million ounces of gold

* Freeport-McMoRan Inc - sales volumes for year 2016 are expected to approximate 76 million pounds of molybdenum and 47.4 mmboe

* Freeport-McMoRan - second-quarter 2016 consolidated copper sales totaled 1.1 billion pounds, higher than second-quarter 2015 sales of 964 million pounds

* Second-Quarter 2016 consolidated gold sales of 156 thousand ounces, lower than q2 2015 sales of 352 thousand ounces

* Freeport-McMoRan-Sales volumes for q3 expected to approximate 1.3 billion pounds copper , 410 thousand ounces gold, 20 million pounds molybdenum, 11.4 mmboe

* Freeport-McMoRan - based on current sales volume and cost estimates, cash production costs are expected to approximate $15.50 per boe for year 2016.

* Qtrly revenue $3.33 billion versus $3.94 billion

* Q2 revenue view $3.70 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Freeport-McMoRan inc - capital expenditures are expected to approximate $3.1 billion for the year 2016

* Freeport-McMoRan inc - at june 30, 2016, fcx had no borrowings and $3.5 billion available under its $3.5 billion revolving credit facility.

* "continues to aggressively manage production, exploration and administrative costs and capital spending"

* Freeport-Mcmoran inc - as part of its plan to reduce debt, intends to commence at-the-market offering of up to $1.5 billion of common stock

* "may also issue additional debt or convertible securities to repay or refinance existing debt"

* Freeport-McMoRan reports second-quarter and six-month 2016 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.38

* Q2 average realized price was $2.18 per pound for copper versus $2.77 year ago

* Freeport-McMoRan inc - at june 30, 2016, consolidated debt totaled $19.3 billion and consolidated cash totaled $352 million

* Q2 average realized price was $1292 per ounce for gold versus $1,173 year ago

* Freeport-McMoRan - FCX continues to evaluate a potential large-scale milling operation at el abra to process additional sulfide material

* Freeport-McMoRan- revised plans at tenke incorporate a 50% reduction in capital spending for 2016

* Freeport-McMoRan- revised plans at tenke incorporate a 50% reduction in capital spending for 2016

* Freeport-McMoRan- to date, announced over $4 billion in transactions, received aggregate cash consideration of $1.4 billion, including $87 million in july 2016