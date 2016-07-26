BRIEF-Gulf Resources updates on its Sichuan natural gas project

July 26 Gulf Resources Inc :

* Says plan to drill 3-4 new wells in 2017

* Expect to begin production for sichuan natural gas project on first well in october or november

* Says total capital expenditures in 2016 should be approximate $3 million

* Says signed agreement to purchase equipment needed for drilling and converting natural gas

* Gulf Resources says constructed roads and related infrastructure needed to begin operations in remote and mountainous region of daying county

* Says next group of wells should cost approximately $8 million a well Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: