BRIEF-Gulf Resources updates on its Sichuan natural gas project

July 26 Gulf Resources Inc :
* Says plan to drill 3-4 new wells in 2017
* Expect to begin production for sichuan natural gas project
on first well in october or november
* Says total capital expenditures in 2016 should be
approximate $3 million
* Says signed agreement to purchase equipment needed for
drilling and converting natural gas
* Gulf Resources says constructed roads and related
infrastructure needed to begin operations in remote and
mountainous region of daying county
* Says next group of wells should cost approximately $8
million a well
