BRIEF-Tegna posts Q2 earnings of $0.45/share from continuing operations

July 26 Tegna Inc:
* Tegna Inc reports strong 2016 second quarter results
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.50 from continuing
operations
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.45 from continuing
operations
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Tegna says have entered into an agreement to acquire
DealerRater
* Tegna qtrly operating revenue $811.8 million versus $756.7
million
* Tegna says expect media segment revenue growth of 20 to
25 percent for Q3 of 2016 compared to Q3 of 2015
* Q2 revenue view $814.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Tegna Inc says Q2 digital segment revenues up 4 percent
and 7 percent higher on a pro forma basis
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)