July 26 Camden National Corp

* Total revenues for q2 of 2016 reached $39.1 million, representing a 9% increase over prior quarter

* Says net interest margin decreased one basis point to 3.34% in q2 of 2016

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.93, revenue view $36.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.30per share

* Camden national corporation reports an 11% increase in second quarter 2016 net income

* Q2 earnings per share $0.92

* Qtrly net interest income of $28.5 million increased 2% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)