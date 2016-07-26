BRIEF-Felcor Lodging Trust Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.32

July 26 Felcor Lodging Trust Inc

* Qtrly same-store revpar increased 2.6% over same period in 2015

* Felcor Lodging Trust Inc Sees FY 2016 Revpar For Same Store hotels will increase 3.0 - 4.0%

* Felcor reports second quarter 2016 earnings

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.32

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted FFO per share $0.87 to $0.92

* Says during 2016, plan to invest approximately $60 million in renovations as part of our long-term capital plan

* Expect to invest approximately $15 million in redevelopment projects this year

* Expect to invest approximately $15 million in redevelopment projects this year

* Sees adjusted EBITDA will be $237.0 million - $243.0 million for the year