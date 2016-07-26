BRIEF-LSB Industries says El Dorado facility suffered complete power outage on July 14

July 26 LSB Industries Inc:
* LSB Industries Inc provides update on its El Dorado,
Arkansas facility
* Expects to restore ammonia production at nameplate
capacity during first week of August 2016.
* Due to an intense lightning storm, its El Dorado, Arkansas
facility suffered a complete power outage on July 14, 2016
* Expects to complete activities at nitric acid plant in
late August
* Undertaking necessary warranty repairs and modifications
on its nitric acid plant at El Dorado during "seasonally slow
period"
* Customer shipments are not expected to be interrupted as
El Dorado facility has a secondary nitric acid plant
