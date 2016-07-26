BRIEF-Sun Bancorp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.16

July 26 Sun Bancorp, Inc.
* Announces second quarter earnings: net income of $3.0
million, or $0.16 per diluted share; declares quarterly common
cash dividend of $0.01-first in company's history
* Q2 earnings per share $0.16
* Net interest income was $14.9 million for quarter ended
June 30, 2016, compared to $14.5 million for quarter ended March
31, 2016
* "In second half of 2016, we expect to experience
additional savings from expiring leases, anticipated reductions
in insurance premiums"
