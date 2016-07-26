BRIEF-Canfor Q2 earnings per share $0.27

July 26 Canfor Corp:
* Canfor reports results for second quarter of 2016
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.27
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.20
* Canfor corp says Q2 total lumber shipments and production
were in line with Q1 of 2016
* Q2 pulp shipment and production volumes were down 10% and
13%, respectively, from previous quarter
* Says US housing market is forecast to continue its gradual
recovery through balance of 2016
* Looking towards end of 2016 and into 2017, there continues
to be a risk of downward pressure on pricing
