BRIEF-Banner Corp posts Q2 earnings per share $0.61

July 26 Banner Corp

* Banner Corporation earns $21.0 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2016; second quarter highlighted by strong revenue growth

* Q2 revenue rose 3 percent to $114.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net income increased to $21.0 million, compared to $17.8 million in preceding quarter

* Q2 net interest income, before provision for loan losses, increased to $93.1 million, compared to $91.0 million in preceding quarter.