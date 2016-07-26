BRIEF-Riverview Bancorp earnings increase to $1.7 million in Q1

July 26 Riverview Bancorp Inc
* Riverview Bancorp earnings increase to $1.7 million in
first quarter; results highlighted by solid loan growth and an
expanding net interest margin
* Q1 earnings per share $0.08
* Net interest income for first fiscal quarter increased to
$7.8 million compared to $7.4 million in preceding quarter
* No provision for loan losses during Q1 2017 compared to a
$350,000 recapture of loan losses during preceding quarter
* Net interest margin improved seven basis points to 3.74%
for Q1
