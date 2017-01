BRIEF-Amdocs Limited reports Q3 adj. earnings per share $0.90

July 26 Amdocs Ltd

* Amdocs Limited reports record quarterly revenue of $930 mln, at the midpoint of guidance on a constant currency basis

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.90

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.70

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 2016 GAAP earnings per share $0.66 to $0.74

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue about $920 million to $960 million

* Q3 revenue $930 million versus I/B/E/S view $928.8 million

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $930.1 million

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue up 0.5 percent

* Says twelve-month backlog was $3.11 billion at end of Q3 of fiscal 2016, up $10 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.92, revenue view $951.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.195 per share

* Sees Q4 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.85 to $0.91 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.87, revenue view $928.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S