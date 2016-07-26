版本:
BRIEF-Ethan Allen reports Q4 and fiscal year ended June 30, 2016 results

July 26 Ethan Allen Interiors Inc

* Ethan Allen reports fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2016 results: FY16 net revenues increase 5.2% with diluted EPS of $2.00

* Q4 sales $205.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $200.3 million

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.57

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.60

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly retail total written orders decreased 1.2% and comparable written orders decreased 0.6%

* Qtrly comparable store net sales increased 9.4% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

