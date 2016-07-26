BRIEF-Anadarko Petroleum Corp announces Q2 2016 results

July 26 Anadarko announces second-quarter
results
* Second-Quarter sales volumes of natural gas, oil and
natural gas liquids (ngls) totaled 72 million boe, or an average
of 792,000 boe per day
* Year to date, anadarko has generated approximately $2.5
billion in monetizations
* Retired $3 billion of near-term maturities with proceeds
from debt issued during q1
* Q2 total revenue $1,915 million versus $2,636 million
* Increasing midpoint of full-year divestiture-adjusted
sales-volume guidance by 2 million boe
* Q2 revenue view $1.90 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Anadarko ended q2 with approximately $1.4 billion of cash
on hand.
* Quarter 2016 results
* Q2 loss per share $1.36 including items
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.80 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Should commodity-price outlook improve, will evaluate
redeploying some additional cash toward highest-quality u.s.
Onshore opportunities
* Increased high end of target range to $3.5 billion in
total proceeds from monetizing assets expected by year end
