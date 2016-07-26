BRIEF-Axis Capital reports Q2 earnings per share $1.29

July 26 Axis Capital Holdings Ltd
* Axis Capital reports second quarter net income available
to common shareholders of $119 million, or $1.29 per diluted
common share
* Q2 operating earnings per share $0.51
* Q2 earnings per share $1.29
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 impacted by pre-tax catastrophe weather-related net
losses of $48 million including Japanese earthquake, Fort
McMurray Wildfires
* Axis Capital Holdings Ltd qtrly net premiums earned
increased slightly (3 pct on a constant currency basis(3)) to
$947 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)