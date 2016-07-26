BRIEF-CNO Financial Group reports Q2 2016 results

July 26 CNO Financial Group Inc

* Continue to expect medicare supplement benefit ratio to be in range of 70 percent to 73 percent during remainder of 2016

* Cno financial group reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 operating earnings per share $0.35

* Q2 earnings per share $0.33

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cno financial group inc qtrly new annualized premium $101.9 million, down 3% from 2q15

* Continue to expect long-term care interest-adjusted benefit ratio to be in range of 81 percent to 86 percent during remainder of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: