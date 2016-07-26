BRIEF-UDR Inc posts Q2 FFO per share $0.44

July 26 UDR Inc

* Announces second quarter 2016 results and updates full-year guidance

* Q2 FFO per share $0.44

* Q2 revenue $238.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $235.7 million

* Tightened FFO per share 2016 guidance to $1.76 to $1.80 from $1.75 to $1.81

* Updates FFO as adjusted and AFFO per share 2016 guidance to $1.77 to $1.80 from $1.75 to $1.81 and $1.61 to $1.64 from $1.59 to $1.65, respectively

* Tightened and increased net income per share 2016 guidance to $0.23 to $0.27 from $0.20 to $0.26

* FY2016 FFO per share view $1.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)