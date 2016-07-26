版本:
BRIEF-Acadia Realty Trust says Q2 FFO per share $0.37

July 27 Acadia Realty Trust

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $1.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Acadia realty trust reports second quarter 2016 operating results

* Sees fy 2016 FFO per share $1.52 to $1.60

* Q2 FFO per share $0.38 excluding items

* Q2 FFO per share $0.37 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

