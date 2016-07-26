BRIEF-Chubb reports Q2 operating earnings per share $2.25

July 26 Chubb Ltd
* Chubb reports second quarter net and operating income of
$1.54 and $2.25 per share, respectively; annualized roe and
operating roe are 6.2 pct and 9.5 pct, respectively, for the
quarter and 5.3 pct and 9.8 pct year-to-date
* Book value, tangible book value per share increased 2.7
pct and 6.1 pct, respectively, from March 31, now stand at
$101.56 and $57.14, respectively
* Q2 operating earnings per share $2.25
* Q2 earnings per share view $2.22 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share $1.54
* Qtrly consolidated and p&c net premiums written of $7.6
billion and $7.1 billion, respectively, up 59.7 pct and 66.0 pct
* Property and casualty (P&C) combined ratio for quarter was
91.2 pct
