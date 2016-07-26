BRIEF-Huron Consulting post Q2 adj. earnings per share $1.09

July 26 Huron Consulting Group Inc
* Huron consulting group announces second quarter 2016
financial results
* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.09 from
continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share $0.76 from continuing operations
* Q2 revenue $184.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $186.5
million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $755 million to $775 million
* Sees 2016 GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing
operations is expected in a range of $2.20 to $2.35
* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.34, revenue view $756.7
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Updates full year 2016 revenue guidance to a range of
$755.0 million to $775.0 million
* Sees 2016 non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share
from continuing operations is expected in a range of $3.35 to
$3.50
