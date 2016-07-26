BRIEF-Unisys Q2 earnings per share $0.36

July 26 Unisys Announces Second :
* Cost-Cutting plans are expected to result in $30 million
of annualized cost savings
* Quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.81
* Q2 earnings per share $0.36
* Q2 revenue $748.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $688.4
million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.51 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* During q2 2016, company executed on cost-cutting plans,
largely related to headcount reductions
* Re-Affirms full-year guidance for total company revenue,
non-gaap operating profit margin and adjusted free cash flow
* Fy2016 revenue view $2.81 billion -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
