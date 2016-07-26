版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 27日 星期三 05:22 BJT

BRIEF-Globus Medical Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.29

July 26 Globus Medical Inc :

* Preliminarily projects 2017 full year sales of $640M including $40M from acquisition

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.20, revenue view $583.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Globus Medical reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.29

* Q2 earnings per share $0.27

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 sales about $575 million

* Q2 revenue $137.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $141.8 million

* Sees full year 2016 gaap earnings per share of approximately $1.17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐