BRIEF-Alphatec Holdings announces sale of international business to Globus Medical

July 26 Alphatec Holdings Inc :
* Alphatec Holdings announces sale of international business
to Globus Medical
* As part of transaction, Globus has also agreed to provide
Alphatec a five-year senior secured credit facility of up to $30
million
* Expects to use portions of cash consideration to pay down
approximately $69 million of existing debt and debt-related
costs
* Globus will acquire Alphatec's international distribution
operations and agreements
* Alphatec holdings announces sale of international business
to Globus Medical
* Deal for $80 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)