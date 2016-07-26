BRIEF-Pinnacle Foods completes successful repricing of its term loan I

July 26 Pinnacle Foods Inc :
* Repricing of its existing $550 million term loan I, issued
in connection with Boulder Brands acquisition earlier this year
* Pinnacle Foods completes successful repricing of its term
loan I
* Transaction reduced interest rate spread on term loan by
25 basis points to libor + 275 basis points
* Expects interest savings over life of loan, which matures
in January of 2023, to total approximately $10 million
* Expected interest savings in 2016 are estimated to be less
than $1 million
