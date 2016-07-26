BRIEF-Pinnacle Foods completes successful repricing of its term loan I

July 26 Pinnacle Foods Inc :

* Repricing of its existing $550 million term loan I, issued in connection with Boulder Brands acquisition earlier this year

* Pinnacle Foods completes successful repricing of its term loan I

* Transaction reduced interest rate spread on term loan by 25 basis points to libor + 275 basis points

* Expects interest savings over life of loan, which matures in January of 2023, to total approximately $10 million

* Expected interest savings in 2016 are estimated to be less than $1 million