BRIEF-Bonavista Energy Corporation posts Q2 FFO C$0.27/shr

July 26 Bonavista Energy Corp
* Bonavista Energy Corporation announces 2016 second quarter
results
* Q2 FFO per share C$0.27
* Bonavista Energy Corp qtrly production revenues $90.9
million, down 39 percent
* "oversupply of natural gas in north america coupled with
weak demand through a mild winter has led to a difficult start
to 2016"
* As part of succession plan, in may 2015, hamilton stepped
down as chief financial officer
* Average production for 2016 will remain at previously
disclosed guidance of between 66,000 and 69,000 boe per day
* Glenn Hamilton will retire from Bonavista effective August
1, 2016; Hamilton served as chief financial officer from 2006 to
2015
