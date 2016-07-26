版本:
BRIEF-Alaris Royalty Qtrly earnings per share $0.19

July 26 Alaris Royalty Corp

* Alaris royalty corp. Releases 2016 q2 financial results

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.19

* Q3 revenue view C$27.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says for Q3 of 2016, agreements provide for revenues of approximately $25.6 million for corporation

* Sees FY 2016 revenue about C$101.5 million

* Qtrly total revenue $24.9 million versus $17.7 million

* Q2 revenue view C$25.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 revenue view C$121.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

