BRIEF-National Commerce Corp Q2 EPS $0.39

July 26 National Commerce Corp

* National commerce corporation announces second quarter 2016 earnings

* Q2 earnings per share $0.39

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net interest margin (taxable equivalent) of 4.23%, up 0.01% from 4.22% reported for q2 of 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

