BRIEF-Pultegroup prices $1 bln senior notes offering

July 26 (Reuters) -

* Pultegroup says notes consisting of $400 million amount of existing 4.25% senior notes due mar 1, 2021, $600 million amount of 5% senior notes due jan 15, 2027

* Pultegroup prices $1 billion senior notes offering as strong demand allows company to upsize transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

