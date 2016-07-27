BRIEF-Pultegroup prices $1 bln senior notes offering

RPT-COLUMN-U.S. complaint against China's aluminium sector risks back-firing: Andy Home
LONDON, Jan 16 The gloves have just come off in the simmering dispute between the United States and China about that country's rising exports of aluminium.
July 26 (Reuters) -
* Pultegroup says notes consisting of $400 million amount of existing 4.25% senior notes due mar 1, 2021, $600 million amount of 5% senior notes due jan 15, 2027
* Pultegroup prices $1 billion senior notes offering as strong demand allows company to upsize transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
LONDON, Jan 16 The gloves have just come off in the simmering dispute between the United States and China about that country's rising exports of aluminium.
Jan 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Xtreme Drilling Corp. announces fourth quarter operations update, 850XE upgrade details and conference call information