版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 27日 星期三 08:21 BJT

BRIEF-Randolph Bancorp qtrly net interest income $2.9 mln vs $2.7 mln

July 26 Randolph Bancorp Inc

* Randolph bancorp, inc. Reports results for the three and six months ended june 30, 2016

* Qtrly net interest income $2.9 million versus $2.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐