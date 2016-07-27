版本:
BRIEF-Cedar Realty Trust announces pricing of common stock offering

July 26 Cedar Realty Trust Inc

* Says offering 5.00 million common shares

* Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. announces pricing of common stock offering

* Says offer will result in approximately $39.3 million of gross proceeds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

