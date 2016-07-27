版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 27日 星期三 09:12 BJT

BRIEF-Ballard announces strategic collaboration and equity investment deal with Broad-Ocean

July 26 Ballard

* Announces Strategic Collaboration And Equity Investment Deal With Broad Ocean

* Zhongshan broad-ocean motor co ltd entered into strategic collaboration with Ballard,includes a $28.3 million equity investment in Ballard Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

