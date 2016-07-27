版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 27日 星期三 09:02 BJT

BRIEF-Oil States Q2 loss per share $0.23

July 26 Oil States International Inc :

* Oil states announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.23

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenue $175.8 million versus $269.3 million

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐