BRIEF-Timberland Bancorp Q3 EPS $0.36

July 26 Timberland Bancorp Eps Increases 16% Year

* Board of directors approved a 13% increase in quarterly cash dividend to $0.09 per common share

* Over-Year to $0.36 for third fiscal quarter of 2016

* Q3 earnings per share $0.36

* Q3 revenue rose 9 percent to $10.37 million

* Qtrly net interest income increased 9% to $7.62 million from $6.98 million for comparable quarter one year ago

