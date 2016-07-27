版本:
BRIEF-Xerium Technologies announces pricing of senior secured notes offering

July 26 Xerium Technologies Inc :

* Xerium Technologies Inc announces pricing of senior secured notes offering

* Pricing of its $480 million aggregate principal amount of 9.500 pct senior secured notes due 2021

* Notes will be issued at a price equal to 98.540 pct of their face value Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

