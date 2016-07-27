版本:
BRIEF-Africa Oil is recommencing drilling activities in South Lokichar oil basin

July 27 Africa Oil Corp

* Africa oil operations update

* Recommencing drilling activities in south lokichar oil basin located in blocks 10bb and 13t in kenya in q4 of 2016

