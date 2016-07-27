版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 27日 星期三 18:19 BJT

BRIEF-Care.com Q2 non-gaap loss per share $0.03

July 27 Care.Com Inc :

* Gaap earnings per share $0.12 - $0.18

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.04, revenue view $40.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Care.com announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 non-gaap loss per share $0.03

* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.11

* Q2 revenue $38.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $38 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* $40.5 million

* $162.0 million

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.16, revenue view $160.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Fy 2016 Revenue $158.0 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐