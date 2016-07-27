BRIEF-Quintiles Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.712

July 27 Quintiles Transnational Holdings Inc :

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For three months ended june 30, 2016, company's service revenues were $1.17 billion which represents growth of 8.6%

* Updating full year 2016 service revenue constant currency growth guidance to 6.0% to 7.0%

* Is increasing its diluted adjusted eps guidance to $3.78 to $3.88 per share for fy

* FY guidance assumes foreign currency exchange rates in effect at end of june remain in effect for remainder of year

* Sees full year 2016 constant currency service revenue growth guidance to a range of between 6.0% and 7.0% compared to fy 2015

* Updating 2016 integrated healthcare services constant currency service revenue guidance to a 3.0% to 6.0% decline compared 2015

* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.78, revenue view $4.63 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2016 diluted gaap eps guidance of $3.26 to $3.41 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: