BRIEF-Evercore Partners posts Q2 earnings of $0.55/share

July 27 Evercore Partners Inc:

* Evercore reports second quarter 2016 results; quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share

* Q2 earnings per share $0.55

* Q2 revenue rose 31 percent to $350.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Evercore partners inc qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.04

* Evercore partners inc qtrly adjusted net revenues $348.3 million versus $268.5 million

* Quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.94, revenue view $329.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

