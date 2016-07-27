BRIEF-Hecla updates on its Dolly Varden investment

BRIEF-Xtreme Drilling Corp announces fourth quarter operations update
* Xtreme Drilling Corp. announces fourth quarter operations update, 850XE upgrade details and conference call information
July 27 Hecla Mining Co
* As of July 25, 2016, Hecla, through its wholly owned subsidiary Hecla Canada Ltd, controlled 2.6 million shares and 1.3 million warrants
* As of July 26, Hecla Canada acquired additional 1.9 million shares and 101,762 warrants
* Hecla provides update for its Dolly Varden investment
* Indirect wholly owned unit terminated its take-over offer for all of issued and outstanding shares not already owned by co, affiliates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 16 An intra-provincial pipeline under construction in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta needs replacement after being damaged by an act of "mischief," authorities said on Monday.
* H&R announces $150 mln private placement of floating rate senior unsecured debentures