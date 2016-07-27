BRIEF-Strayer Education Q2 EPS $0.72

BRIEF-Xtreme Drilling Corp announces fourth quarter operations update
* Xtreme Drilling Corp. announces fourth quarter operations update, 850XE upgrade details and conference call information
July 27 Strayer Education Inc
* Total enrollments at strayer university for summer term that started July 5, up 4 pct to 38,813 students
* Strayer Education, Inc. reports second quarter revenues and earnings; and summer term 2016 enrollments
* Q2 earnings per share $0.72
* Q2 revenue $108.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $109.2 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly new student enrollments increased 6% and continuing student enrollments increased 4 pct. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Xtreme Drilling Corp. announces fourth quarter operations update, 850XE upgrade details and conference call information
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 16 An intra-provincial pipeline under construction in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta needs replacement after being damaged by an act of "mischief," authorities said on Monday.
* H&R announces $150 mln private placement of floating rate senior unsecured debentures