BRIEF-Intelsat Q2 EPS $0.98

BRIEF-Xtreme Drilling Corp announces fourth quarter operations update
* Xtreme Drilling Corp. announces fourth quarter operations update, 850XE upgrade details and conference call information
July 27 Intelsat Sa
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $0.26, revenue view $2.17 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Intelsat reaffirms 2016 guidance
* Intelsat announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 revenue $542 million versus I/B/E/S view $537.3 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $2.14 billion to $2.2 billion
* Q2 earnings per share $0.98
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* At June 30, 2016, contracted backlog, was $9.2 billion, as compared to $9.3 billion at march 31, 2016
* Expect capital expenditures ranges of $625 million to $700 million in 2017, $425 million to $525 million in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Xtreme Drilling Corp. announces fourth quarter operations update, 850XE upgrade details and conference call information
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 16 An intra-provincial pipeline under construction in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta needs replacement after being damaged by an act of "mischief," authorities said on Monday.
* H&R announces $150 mln private placement of floating rate senior unsecured debentures