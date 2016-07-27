BRIEF-Wyndham Worldwide reports Q2 EPS of $1.39

BRIEF-Xtreme Drilling Corp announces fourth quarter operations update
* Xtreme Drilling Corp. announces fourth quarter operations update, 850XE upgrade details and conference call information
July 27 Wyndham Worldwide Corp :
* Wyndham Worldwide reports second quarter 2016 results
* Says in constant currency and excluding acquisitions, Q2 revenues increased 1 pct
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $5.69, revenue view $5.77 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.40
* Q2 earnings per share $1.39
* Q2 revenue $1.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.44 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share about $5.68 to $5.82
* Sees FY 2016 revenue about $5.65 billion to $5.8 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 16 An intra-provincial pipeline under construction in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta needs replacement after being damaged by an act of "mischief," authorities said on Monday.
* H&R announces $150 mln private placement of floating rate senior unsecured debentures