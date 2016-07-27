BRIEF-LabCorp reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share of $2.31

July 27 Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings

* Laboratory corporation of america holdings says raises 2016 guidance

* Sees 2016 net revenue growth of 9.5% to 10.5% over 2015

* Sees 2016 net revenue growth in labcorp diagnostics of 4.5 percent to 5.5 percent

* Laboratory corporation of america holdings announces 2016 second quarter results and raises 2016 guidance

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $2.31

* Q2 earnings per share $1.91

* Q2 revenue $2.4 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.33 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $8.60 to $8.95

* Sees 2016 free cash flow (operating cash flow less capital expenditures) of $900 million to $950 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $8.79, revenue view $9.35 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Laboratory corporation of america holdings sees 2016 net revenue growth of 9.5% to 10.5%

* Laboratory corporation of america holdings says organic revenue growth in quarter, excluding currency, was 6.4% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)