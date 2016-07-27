BRIEF-LabCorp reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share of $2.31

BRIEF-Xtreme Drilling Corp announces fourth quarter operations update
* Xtreme Drilling Corp. announces fourth quarter operations update, 850XE upgrade details and conference call information
July 27 Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings
* Laboratory corporation of america holdings says raises 2016 guidance
* Sees 2016 net revenue growth of 9.5% to 10.5% over 2015
* Sees 2016 net revenue growth in labcorp diagnostics of 4.5 percent to 5.5 percent
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $2.31
* Q2 earnings per share $1.91
* Q2 revenue $2.4 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.33 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $2.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $8.60 to $8.95
* Sees 2016 free cash flow (operating cash flow less capital expenditures) of $900 million to $950 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $8.79, revenue view $9.35 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Laboratory corporation of america holdings says organic revenue growth in quarter, excluding currency, was 6.4% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 16 An intra-provincial pipeline under construction in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta needs replacement after being damaged by an act of "mischief," authorities said on Monday.
* H&R announces $150 mln private placement of floating rate senior unsecured debentures