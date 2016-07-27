BRIEF-Intact Financial posts Q2 operating earnings of C$0.83/share

BRIEF-Xtreme Drilling Corp announces fourth quarter operations update
* Xtreme Drilling Corp. announces fourth quarter operations update, 850XE upgrade details and conference call information
July 27 Intact Financial Corporation:
* Intact Financial Corporation reports Q2 2016 results
* Q2 operating earnings per share C$0.83
* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net investment income $104 million versus $104 million
* Qtrly direct premiums written $2,458 million versus $2,344 million
* Intact Financial Corp qtrly combined ratio 99.2% versus. 91.6%
* Qtrly earnings per share of $0.67 were lower by 54% compared to last year, impacted by Fort Mcmurray catastrophe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 16 An intra-provincial pipeline under construction in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta needs replacement after being damaged by an act of "mischief," authorities said on Monday.
* H&R announces $150 mln private placement of floating rate senior unsecured debentures