BRIEF-Labcorp to acquire Sequenom

BRIEF-Xtreme Drilling Corp announces fourth quarter operations update
* Xtreme Drilling Corp. announces fourth quarter operations update, 850XE upgrade details and conference call information
July 27 Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings
* Labcorp announces agreement to acquire sequenom
* Deal for an equity value of $302 million
* Deal for an equity value of $302 million
* Would acquire all of outstanding shares of sequenom in a cash tender offer for $2.40 per share
* Labcorp announces agreement to acquire sequenom
* Deal has total enterprise value of approximately $371 million
* Deal has total enterprise value of approximately $371 million, including net indebtedness
* Says board of directors of sequenom, having determined that offer and merger are advisable
* Jp morgan is acting as financial advisor to sequenom in connection with transaction, and cooley llp is providing legal advice
* Says barclays is acting as financial advisor to labcorp, and hogan lovells is providing legal advice Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Xtreme Drilling Corp. announces fourth quarter operations update, 850XE upgrade details and conference call information
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 16 An intra-provincial pipeline under construction in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta needs replacement after being damaged by an act of "mischief," authorities said on Monday.
* H&R announces $150 mln private placement of floating rate senior unsecured debentures