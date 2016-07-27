版本:
BRIEF-The Medicines Co reports Q2 earnings per share of $2.51 from continuing operations

July 27 The Medicines Company Reports Second

* "completed divestiture of non-core cardiovascular assets"

* Quarter 2016 business and financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $2.51 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $54.7 million versus $74.5 million

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.62 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue view $41.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $-1.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

