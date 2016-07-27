BRIEF-Superior Industries International Q2 earnings per share $0.52

July 27 Superior Industries International Inc :

* Expects FY 2016 value-added sales to be in range of $395 million to $403 million

* Fy 2016 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in range of $102 million to $108 million or 25.8% to 26.8% of value-added sales

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.81, revenue view $704.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Superior industries reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.52

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 sales $710 million to $725 million

* Maintains its previous outlook for capital expenditures and dividends for full year 2016

* Value-Added sales were $101.2 million for q2 of 2016, a 15.5% increase