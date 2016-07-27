BRIEF-IMS Health Holdings Q2 adj earnings per share $0.41

July 27 IMS Health Holdings Inc :

* Says On A Constant Currency Basis, IMS Health Reaffirms Full-Year 2016 guidance for revenue to grow 10 to 12 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.37, revenue view $783.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarter 2016 results and raises full-year guidance

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.07

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.41

* Sees q3 revenue up 7.5 to 8.5 percent

* Q2 revenue $802 million versus I/B/E/S view $796.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says for 2016 full year on a reported basis, IMS Health is increasing its revenue growth guidance by 1 percentage point to 10 to 12 percent

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.60, revenue view $3.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY adjusted diluted earnings per share growth 7 to 9 percent

* For Q3 on a reported basis, IMS Health expects revenue and adjusted EBITDA to grow by 8 to 9 percent

* For Q3 on a reported basis, IMS Health expects revenue and adjusted EBITDA to grow by 8 to 9 percent

* Sees Q3 adjusted EPS will decline 0.5 to 1.5 percent