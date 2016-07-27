BRIEF-Six Flags Entertainment Q2 earnings per share $0.64

BRIEF-Xtreme Drilling Corp announces fourth quarter operations update
* Xtreme Drilling Corp. announces fourth quarter operations update, 850XE upgrade details and conference call information
July 27 Six Flags Entertainment Corp :
* Six flags says Q2 revenue helped by 2% increase in attendance, 2% increase in guest spending per capita, and a 132% increase in international licensing revenue
* Record revenue for first half 2016 at six flags
* Q2 revenue $407 million versus I/B/E/S view $406.4 million
* Q2 earnings per share $0.64
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 16 An intra-provincial pipeline under construction in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta needs replacement after being damaged by an act of "mischief," authorities said on Monday.
* H&R announces $150 mln private placement of floating rate senior unsecured debentures